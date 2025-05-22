The Golden State Warriors are currently gearing up for a highly important offseason after their disappointing second round playoff exit vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. The major storyline of that series was the hamstring injury suffered by point guard Stephen Curry, which ended any realistic chance the Warriors had of staying competitive.

Curry, Draymond Green, and new trade acquisition Jimmy Butler are all signed to the Warriors through the next two seasons, but the future isn't as clear for head coach Steve Kerr, whose contract expires at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign.

Recently, Kerr got 100% real on his mentality as he approaches the new season.

“If they want me back, I’d probably say yes,” Kerr said when asked about whether he would return beyond 2025-26, per Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard. “How could I say no to the Warriors and Steph and Draymond? But I’ve also learned that there’s no reason to even consider what’s gonna happen in the next year because none of us have any idea.”

Kerr then reiterated that his attention is on next year and not anything beyond that.

“I love what I do and I’m not sitting here thinking, like, ‘Yeah, I’m wrapping this thing up and I don’t have the energy,” Kerr said. “I’m not thinking that way at all. Again, this is the NBA and my contract is for another year. Let’s put that to bed. I don’t want to have any discussions about my contract for the rest of the year. I just want to go into next year and have a great season and then we’ll re-address it.”

A big season for the Warriors

The Warriors are trying to wring everything they can out of the twilight years of Stephen Curry's career. Golden State most recently won a championship in 2022 but hasn't been out of the second round in the three years since.

While the Butler trade made the team much more competitive, it's clear that the team still needs to add some depth, particularly in the frontcourt, in order to truly compete in the vaunted Western Conference.

The Warriors will now look ahead to the NBA Draft, which is slated to take place in late June.