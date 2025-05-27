Notwithstanding the Golden State Warriors' early exit from the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Jimmy Butler has the reputation of being a cold-blooded assassin on the court when the stakes are high. But the six-time NBA All-Star appears to be no match when it comes to literal cold-blooded creatures.

In a recent video shared by Butler via his official Instagram account, he could be seen being the subject of a magician's card trick. As the magician took the box of cards from Butler's hands, a snake suddenly appeared, causing the former NBA Most Improved Player to fall out of his seat in complete shock.

Jimmy Butler fell of out his seat when a magician scared him with a fake snake 🤣🐍 (via @JimmyButler/ IG) pic.twitter.com/hpqNbSMFju — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 35-year-old Butler took some time on the ground before he was able to get it together and stand up, as the people around him looked amused at the result of the prank that just claimed a victim in the form of the five-time NBA All-Defensive Team member.

Fans online also lost after watching Butler's reaction.

“He don’t do snakes, and he don’t do wolves either,” said a fan.

“My mans living it up this summer while he played like Benoit Benjamin in the playoffs,” another fan commented.

“*KAT buying 50 fake snakes on amazon*,” a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

“Man does everything but train in the offseason 😂,” chimed in a commenter.

From a different social media user: “Gimmy aint that tough as he should be…..”

Claimed a fan: “Pelvic contusion he’s out for the start of the season now , f**k to that magician 😂”

Butler can continue having a great time in the offseason, but he might not be interested in magic tricks anymore.

In any case, Butler has an intriguing future after his 2024-25 NBA season stint with the Warriors, who acquired him from the Miami Heat via a transaction before the 2025 trade deadline. In 30 regular-season games with the Warriors, Butler averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent from the field.

The former Marquette Golden Eagles star, who signed a two-year $110.96 million maximum contract extension with the Warriors following the trade, also put up 19.2 points, grabbed 6.6 rebounds and dished out 5.2 assists through 11 games in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.