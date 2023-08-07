For the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have been the epitome of dominance in the NBA. They've won four of the last nine championships, including back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, and they were coming off of a title entering this past 2022-23 season.

However, things did not go as planned this past year for the Warriors, as injuries and drama turned the attention from defending their title to the fractures that existed within the organization. Long-time executive Bob Myers stepped away from the team in the offseason, Jordan Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards and now everyone is wondering if this is it for the Warriors.

Well, we've been down this road before, as the same questions were being asked entering the 2021-22 season. That year ended with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green celebrating their fourth championship together.

Could they possibly do the same when all is said and done after the 2023-24 season?

Recently appearing on Podcast P with Paul George, Thompson discussed the journey his team went on this past year and why he feels like the Warriors still have what it takes to win their fifth title together.

“It was tumultuous at times. It's hard going back-to-back man, it is a whole different beast and I didn't have the greatest start to the year,” Thompson stated. “We had a bumpy road, injuries plagued us a little bit. I'm still proud of the way we fought. We beat a tough Sacramento team, that was crazy last year. … That Lakers series was tough. I obviously didn't shoot the ball as well as I wanted to, I shot it terribly, but you know it’s tough when Anthony Davis is down there at the rim. He just effects so many shots and LeBron is still doing his thing, so I give the Lakers credit, they played really well.”

The Warriors did face quite a bit of adversity in the postseason and as Thompson eluded to, every series they played was tough from both a physical and mental standpoint. Having a full offseason to relax, get healthy and focus on their goals, Golden State is now ready to once again contend for a title.

“I know Andrew [Wiggins], Steph, Dray, CP [Chris Paul], myself and the rest of the guys are hungry,” Thompson continued. “We're in our group chat right now trying to set up some mini-camps before the season, but we're all on the same page. Look, we got another ring in us and we expect to do it if we stay the course. … Last year left a bad taste in my mouth, but that's not the worst thing because now I'm hungrier than ever and I want to get back to that mountain top.

“Four is cool, but why not get as many as you can get or at least attempt?”

When they have their full core together, the Warriors have been unstoppable through the years and losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals was the first playoff series they have lost against a Western Conference team in the Steve Kerr era. It will not be easy, but the Warriors are still title threats and entering the new campaign, they are hungrier than ever to prove this.