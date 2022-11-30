Published November 30, 2022

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base.

Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his epic fail. He actually gave the Warriors the lead midway through the fourth quarter, so there were some hope that he would be able to do it again in crunch time. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

Twitter users were quick to mock Klay Thompson, with several of them dropping their best memes to describe the performance of the Warriors guard. He finished with five points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field, including 1-of-6 from the 3-point line.

Klay had seven rebounds and two dimes, but he was not impactful at all as he finished with the second-worst plus-minus on the team with -21.

Some critics also ridiculed his missed attempt to tie the game. He used to be one of the deadliest catch-and-shoot specialists in the game, but his struggles this season has been so evident.

The Mavs certainly got scared after seeing Klay Thompson get the ball during that clutch moment. If it was the Thompson of before, he would have been declared a hero now. Unfortunately, it looks like the Warriors star still needs a lot of work before he recaptures his old form.

Dallas is thankful for that of course, but as for the Warriors, they can only stay patient with their superstar.