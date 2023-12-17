Klay Thompson is now in the top-10 all-time.

Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters to ever live and the stats reflect just that.

In Saturday's win over the Brooklyn Nets, Klay moved to ninth all-time in the most three-pointers list and now sits just seven triples back of Vince Carter.

Via NBA:

As you can see, he's also not far off LeBron James at 2,316. Thompson should be able to reach The King at some point in the 2023-24 season. The Warriors veteran has been struggling this season as a whole though, averaging just 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 36.8% shooting from long range.

However, Klay has been playing better as of late, which could be a sign of what's to come. He poured in 30 points a few nights ago versus the Los Angeles Clippers before dropping 24 against the Nets on 4 for 9 shooting from downtown. If the Dubs are going to turn this thing around and be a contender, Klay Thompson needs to step up. It's that simple.

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's common knowledge Steph Curry and Thompson have been referred to as the “Splash Brothers” for years because of their abilities from beyond the perimeter. While Klay isn't Steph, he's a sniper in his own right, draining 41.4% of his treys in his career. That's absolutely stellar.

Although Thompson is now in the top-10 all-time, it's likely not a priority. He and the rest of this aging Golden State core are focused on trying to make another Finals run, but at the moment, that seems to be a longshot.