One of the primary NBA topics this offseason, aside from the Damian Lillard and James Harden trade rumors, was Klay Thompson's future with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson is still without a contract extension following the start of the 2023-24 season. The Warriors star, who will be a free agent following the 2023-24 campaign, addressed his feelings on extension talks with the season now underway, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“I'm focused on the daily dedication it takes to do this job,” Thompson told reporters Friday before the Warriors road game against the Sacramento Kings. “I'm not really worried about extension right now. That will all play itself out.”

Klay Thompson's future with Warriors

Thompson is one of the better shooting guards in the NBA. He isn't the same superstar-caliber player he once was, but Thompson is still a quality shooter without question. He can help on the defensive end of the floor as well.

Thompson further discussed the topic of a potential contract extension after being asked about deadlines.

“I just don't want to think about it,” Thompson continued. “I don't like thinking about it. Yeah, I don't like thinking about.”

Klay Thompson was later asked if he would savor the season more in case this is his last year with the Warriors.

“Oh yeah,” he responded. “Oh yeah, I know what you mean. You never know what's going to happen. So yeah, I'm going to savor this as much as I can. Especially in this uniform (Warriors), I was here before it was sweet, before it was four championships… I was here building the foundation.

“So yeah, I'm going to savor it because everyone around the world thinks it's sweet when they look at Warriors, but it's not always been like this. So I'm going to savor the heck out of it.”

Although Thompson isn't taking this season for granted amid the circumstances, this may not be his final year in Golden State.

A contract extension would obviously alleviate concerns about his possible offseason departure. But it needs to be remembered that Draymond Green didn't receive a contract extension prior to the 2022-23 campaign, yet Golden State re-signed him this past offseason. Perhaps the Warriors will handle Thompson's situation in a similar manner.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Klay Thompson-Warriors contract situation.