As the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoffs series shifts to LA for Game 3, fans could very well see another Klay Thompson masterpiece following his 30-point explosion in Game 2

Thompson hinted as much in his postgame presser after the Warriors’ 127-100 victory over the Lakers on Thursday. Aside from promising that he’ll be playing hard in LA to honor his childhood hero Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, the Warriors sharpshooter vowed to “hunt great shots” as he shared his excitement to be playing at home. Thompson grew up in Los Angeles where his father, Mychal Thompson, also played as a member of the Lakers.

“I’m gonna be myself. I’m gonna play hard on both ends. I’m gonna hunt great shots,” Thompson said, via Heavy.com.

“But just from a life standpoint, it’s such an incredible experience to play in front of my friends and family. I mean, I would go to Staples [Center] as a high school basketball player with my pops, just dreaming of playing on that floor, playing against the best in the world. Now to be here and be a part of it, I don’t lose sight of that perspective of how great this opportunity is and I’m just excited to do it in a building where all my hoop dreams came about.”

While that is definitely beautiful to hear, it’s actually bad news for the Lakers. After all, Klay Thompson proved to be a major thorn on their side as the Warriors tied the series at 1-1.

The last thing the Lakers would want to face is an inspired Thompson. Unfortunately for them, that is exactly what they are going to get come Game 3 on Saturday.

It remains to be seen what the Lakers are going to do to stop Thompson, but one things is clear, they can’t take their eyes away from him.