Well, this is definitely the worst-case scenario. After splitting the series in the first two games, the Golden State Warriors now find themselves in a 3-1 hole against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Despite holding the lead for most of Game 4, the Dubs squandered their advantage, and now find themselves in an unenviable position.

The Warriors aren’t giving up on the series yet, though. The Warriors are all-too-familiar with 3-1 deficits, having seen both sides of the coin. Klay Thompson referenced their previous 3-1 comeback as motivation for them to pursue this series, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

“We made history before. The goal is to win one at home. We know we are capable of taking care of home court. It’s about staying present and not looking ahead,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “It’s fun to reflect on the past and learn from it and take that same competitive energy that brought us back in the past to today.”

The history that Thompson is referencing is the Warriors’ 3-1 comeback during the 2016 Western Conference Finals. Golden State won the last three games of the series to advance to the playoffs and knock out the KD-Russ Oklahoma City Thunder. Of course, that accomplishment would be overshadowed by them squandering that same 3-1 lead in the Finals against LeBron James’ Cavaliers.

The Warriors now have a chance to exact revenge on LeBron by making a comeback of their own. It’s going to be tough, though. The Lakers getting key performances from end-of-bench guys like Lonnie Walker IV. Meanwhile, key players of the Warriors like Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney are getting benched. We’ll see if Thompson, Stephen Curry, and the Dubs have one more 3-1 comeback in them.