Magic Johnson is hyped after the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors. However, he wants the Purple and Gold to keep their eyes on the prize and get it done the next time out.

The Lakers overcame a 12-point deficit early in the contest and proceeded to take over in the fourth quarter behind Lonnie Walker’s late-game surge. Anthony Davis and LeBron James played a huge role in the 104-101 win, but there’s no denying that Walker was the biggest factor for LA with his 15 points in the final frame.

Johnson has no doubt in his mind that Walker deserves plenty of credit for the win, adding that he “put the Lakers on his back.”

While he doesn’t want to ruin the celebration, though, Johnson shared in another tweet that the Lakers are now facing a difficult task of closing out the Warriors.

“I think I was calling for a guy?? Lol Lonnie Walker stepped up big and did not disappoint! The hardest thing to do is to close a team out like the World Champion Golden State Warriors,” Johnson explained.

With the Warriors’ backs against the wall, the Lakers certainly can’t expect to have an easy battle in Game 5. Not to mention that it will be at Chase Center where Dubs fans are predicted to make the visit as uncomfortable as possible for LeBron James and co.

Despite the fact that Magic Johnson’s remarks make sense and have merits, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the Lakers are brimming with confidence right now with the momentum they have. If anything, they definitely look poised to send the defending champs packing.