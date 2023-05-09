Stephen Curry was the only member of the Golden State Warriors able to muster reliable offense on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. If only his relative disappearing act for the game’s vast majority had chipped away at Klay Thompson’s confidence when his team needed scores most.

The veteran sharpshooter addressed his questionable shot selection after Golden State’s Game 4 loss to the Lakers, admitting he could’ve been more judicious and patient in crunch-time of a stunning defeat that has the defending champions on the brink of elimination.

“That one with five seconds on the shot clock, wish I could have that back, gotten a better look,” Thompson said after the game, per Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News. “That one on the left wing I feel like I rushed it…I shoulda taken my time. Even with that, we fought back with a chance to win.”

At least the first heave Thompson referenced came with the shot clock winding down and after Stephen Curry had already been denied the ball. There’s no guaranteeing a couple extra dribbles down sideline would’ve yielded a better look, especially considering Thompson would’ve been attacking the cat-quick Dennis Schroder.

This leaning, rushed, contested three-point attempt less than a minute later is much worse.

Steve Kerr’s real-time reaction just feet away on the bench says it all.

Klay Thompson, not to mention Jordan Poole, need to be much better in Game 5 for Golden State to save its season. Let’s hope ‘Game 6 Klay’ arrives a bit early for the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center.