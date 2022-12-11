By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors secured a statement win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday thanks to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson looking like their prime selves.

Curry and Thompson combined for 64 points in what was a show of dominance over the team they thwarted in the NBA Finals just months prior.

It marked just the 14th time ever that both Warriors stars scored at least 30 apiece and they’ve won every single time it’s happened, boasting a perfect 14-0 record in such contests.

Not only that, but they’re also a perfect 4-0 whenever they faced off against the NBA Finals team they beat the season prior, going 3-0 against LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and now 1-0 against the Celtics.

This Warriors dynasty is now 4-0 in initial rematches against the Finals opponents they beat. They've won those games by an average margin of +10.8 PPG. The Warriors are still a perfect 14-0 in the regular season when both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry score 30. pic.twitter.com/rYEMTgM06S — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 11, 2022

The Warriors have been so potent offensively that it usually takes just one of their stars to light it up in order to secure a victory. We’ve seen spectacular individual performances from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson separately, but rarely together.

When they’re both firing on all cylinders, they’re been virtually unbeatable. While Curry has maintained his MVP-level play, Thompson is still trying to regain his form since returning from injury. He’s looked a lot more potent of late, scoring 20 or more in eight of the Warriors’ last 10 contests.

Golden State may just be just a game over .500, but they showed everyone why they’re the defending champs by dismantling the East-favorite Celtics.

Perhaps the win serves as a reminder not only for outsider observers, but to themselves of what they’re capable of as they embark on a grueling six-game road trip sure to test their mettle.