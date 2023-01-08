By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Klay Thompson‘s absence from Saturday’s loss to the Orlando Magic game out of nowhere. The veteran shooting guard was listed as a starter for the Golden State Warriors and it wasn’t until after tip-off that it was revealed that Thompson was a very late scratch due to a left knee injury.

The good news for the Warriors is that the injury does not sound serious. Golden State has officially labeled it as left knee soreness, which means that Thompson was probably just given the night off to rest and recover.

After the game, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr revealed that it was the training staff who sensed Thompson’s injury before the game. Based on their recommendation, Kerr decided that it would be prudent to have Klay sit this one out. According to the four-time NBA champion coach, the decision was merely “precautionary,” reports Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

With Thompson out of commission and Stephen Curry still watching from the sidelines, Jordan Poole was asked to do the heavy lifting for the Dubs. He did all he can for his team, but his 21-point effort (on 5-of-17 from the field and 2-of-11 from distance) simply wasn’t enough. The Magic duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 49 points to lead Orlando to a 115-101 victory.

The Warriors get two days off before returning to action on Tuesday against the struggling Phoenix Suns. Klay Thompson has a bit of history with the Suns (although, Devin Booker is out indefinitely with a groin strain) so it will be interesting to see if he’s going to be available for that matchup.