By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While the Golden State Warriors continue to play inconsistently this 2022-23 season, general manager Bob Myers is not worried about it. After all, he knows very well what the team is capable of.

Speaking on a pregame live show before their showdown with the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday, Myers expressed his belief that Stephen Curry and the Dubs are going to shut down their doubters like they did last year. To recall, everybody thought that the Warriors’ dynasty was over after they missed the 2020 and 2021 postseasons, only to return in 2022 and win it all.

Myers added that they haven’t been healthy as well, with Curry and Wiggins missing a huge chunk of games recently. With that said, he remains confident that the team has what it takes to repeat as champions.

“Well, the thing I said last year about this group was, let’s let them try to win the whole thing until somebody proves them wrong or knocks them off, and so it’s the same thing this year, through all the ups and downs, the rollercoaster season, we have not been healthy, and let’s see someone beat those guys,” Myers shared, per FanSided. “I feel like we’ve got as good of a chance as anybody.”

The Warriors are 20-19 on the season, having won six of their last 10 games even without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Now that the two stars are set to return, expectations are high that they can get things rolling again and climb up the West.

True enough, no one should write off the Warriors. Not this early in the campaign and the team still well in playoff contention. They are the reigning champions for a reason.

As Bob Myers said, until a team actually dethrones them, the Dubs are the team to beat.