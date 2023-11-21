Klay Thompson has had a rough start to the year for the Warriors, and he kept it real after scoring 20 points for the first time this season

The Golden State Warriors picked up a 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night to push their record to 7-8 on the season, and once again, it was Stephen Curry leading the way for the Dubs in this one. This time, though, he got a decent supporting performance from his longtime running mate Klay Thompson, who chipped in 20 points for the first time in a game this season.

Thompson has endured a sluggish start to the season (14.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 40.3 FG%), forcing Curry to shoulder much of the offensive burden to open the season. That finally changed against the Rockets, as Thompson had his best game of the season (20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 7-16 FGM) to help lead Golden State to victory. After the game, Thompson sounded hopeful that this could be what breaks him out of his slow start to the season.

“Feels great. And hopefully, it breaks the seal for many floodgates to open.” Klay on his 20-point night pic.twitter.com/FDuJcIDyWv — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 21, 2023

Klay Thompson hasn't necessarily been the same player he was before his series of serious knee injuries, but he's still been a solid 20-point scorer for the Warriors who could provide support for Curry. But prior to this game, that just hadn't been the case this year. It's not surprising that on the night where Thompson scored 20 points for the first time this season, it helped lead Golden State to a big victory.

Both Thompson and the Warriors will be hoping this is a turning point for him in the season, as it could be what helps Golden State get on a bit of a roll after a collectively slow start to the season. Curry can't do it all on his own every night, which makes Thompson a bit of a season-long X-factor for the Dubs as the season moves forward.