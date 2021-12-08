Miles Bridges singles out Warriors’ Draymond Green as next victim for poster dunk

Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges is a walking highlight reel of insane dunks in the NBA, and he has singled out Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green as his next victim. Bridges’ displays this season have signified a continuous improvement, and his dunks are an aspect of his game that stand out.

The 23-year-old forward appeared on ESPN’s NBA Today and was asked about who he would like to dunk on next. Without hesitation, Bridges revealed who he would add to his dunk victim list if he could choose any player (via Reddit):

“One person I really want to get is Draymond because he continues to talk stuff to me. Every time he sees me going for a dunk, he tries to foul me.”

Bridges was questioned further about Draymond’s trash talk on the court, admitting that Green’s chatter on the court does rile him up a bit. The two are both Michigan natives who played at Michigan State. When addressing their Michigan connection, Bridges said:

“He’s from Saginaw, I’m from Flint. We both went to Michigan State. So it’s a lot of trash talk between us.”

ESPN reporters also asked Bridges about the possibility of dunking on Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. To this, Bridges said that he almost dunked on Gobert, but in the end Gobert decided not to jump with him.

Meanwhile, Miles Bridges may have to wait for that dream Draymond poster dunk a little longer. The Hornets have already gone up against the Warriors twice this year, losing once and winning once. Currently, Bridges and the Hornets are 8th in the Eastern Conference. Draymond and the Warriors are 1st in the Western Conference.