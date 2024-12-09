A 114-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night has put the Golden State Warriors back on track heading into their important NBA quarterfinals battle on the road against the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, this win came at the cost of Moses Moody, who left the game early and was unavailable in the second half due to a knee issue he had been dealing with heading into the night.

Moody has recently been dealing with left knee soreness, and this injury flared up early on against the Timberwolves. Ultimately, he only played five minutes before the team shut him down to receive extra treatment and rest.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr did not provide much clarity on his wing, simply stating that he didn't know about Moody's status for Tuesday's NBA Cup game, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

In 23 games this season, four of which he has started in, Moody has averaged 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range. The fourth-year wing has always been a reliable talent on the Warriors' bench, and Kerr has always spoken highly of Moody due to his two-way abilities.

As a result of his potential and contributions, the Warriors gave the 22-year-old a three-year, $39 million contract extension this past offseason to avoid him becoming a restricted free agent next summer.

Will Moses Moody miss time with knee injury?

At this time, there is not much clarity on whether Moody will miss more time with this mysterious left knee injury. Although the team doesn't seem too concerned about his ailment, Kerr couldn't provide any clear update on his young wing's status after Sunday's win over the Wolves.

Regardless of whether he is available for Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal game, the Warriors will head to Houston with the mindset of utilizing any players they need to. Golden State fully expects to be in Las Vegas for a chance to win the NBA Cup this season, and they have made the most of their opportunities by winning both games played against the Rockets this season, including 15 straight.

If Moody will be out, the Warriors will likely turn to a deeper rotation with Brandin Podziemski, Lindy Waters III, and Kyle Anderson to see increased minutes off the bench.

Just this past game against Minnesota, Kerr decided to go with a new starting, smaller starting lineup that resulted in a faster-paced offense. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were joined by Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, and Jonathan Kuminga, a lineup that could be utilized by the Warriors moving forward.

The Warriors will provide further updates on Moody's status on Monday once he gets with the team's medical personnel and receives treatment.