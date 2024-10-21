The Golden State Warriors and 2021 first-round pick Moses Moody have agreed to a three-year, $39 million rookie-scale contract extension before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

Moody, 22, has proven to be an essential part of the Warriors' bench unit and is expected to see his role significantly increase during the 2024-25 season in the wake of Klay Thompson's offseason departure. The young two-way wing is a player the Warriors envision themselves having as a foundational building block for the foreseeable future, which is why the sides worked to reach an agreement before their Oct. 21 extension deadline.

In a total of 66 games last season, Moody averaged 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from three-point range.

Over the final week of the NBA preseason, the Warriors have been in deep discussions with Moody's representation regarding the framework of a potential contract extension. Ahead of Monday's deadline to do so, the two sides have reached an agreement on a favorable deal for both player and team, as Moody's new contract holds an annual average value of roughly $13 million. This is comparable to the full mid-level exception, which was about $12.8 million for the 2024-25 season.

Although there was talk of Moody and his side holding out during the summer and becoming a restricted free agent after the upcoming year, it had become clear that the team wanted to keep the former lottery pick around. Initially, Moody was searching for a four-year extension entering the final year of his rookie contract, league sources told ClutchPoints. On Sunday evening, the two parties were able to come to terms on this new three-year extension valued at $39 million in total.

Inconsistencies surrounded Moody and his minutes with Golden State during the 2023-24 season. He started in nine of the 66 games he played in, and there were nights that the young shooting guard didn't even crack head coach Steve Kerr's rotations.

That no longer appears to be the case heading into the 2024-25 season, as Kerr and the Warriors are expected to utilize Moody a lot more on the perimeter, especially after he had a strong showing in the preseason as both a defender and a catch-and-shoot threat.

The big question surrounding the Warriors is how Moody's extension influences and impacts a decision to possibly extend Jonathan Kuminga. Whereas Moody's future has been decided, Kuminga is entering the final year of his rookie contract and does not appear to be in line to see an extension before the new season like his counterpart from the 2021 NBA Draft just did. Should Kuminga and Golden State fail to reach an extension before Monday's 6 p.m. ET deadline, then he will be one of the most coveted restricted free agents next summer.

Moody has proven his worth to the Warriors, which is why a decision to extend his contract before the new season was made. After failing to make the playoffs last season, Moody will once again look to aid Stephen Curry and Golden State in their quest to capture more championships.