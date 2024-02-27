Odds are still against Moses Moody being a full-time member of the Golden State Warriors' rotation over the season's remainder. As Andrew Wiggins tends to a family matter on Tuesday, though, the third-year wing is set to play a major role for Golden State in the nation's capitol.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters before Tuesday's game that Moody will start in place of Wiggins against the Washington Wizards, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.
Moody was relegated to garbage-time minutes in Golden State's home loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. He's been in and out of Kerr's rotation for the last three weeks since returning from injury, his extended playing time primarily coming when the Dubs were missing a regular contributor in the backcourt or on the wing.
After Sunday's game, Kerr acknowledged that while the Warriors' rotational numbers crunch—especially with Chris Paul soon returning from a broken hand—is working against Moody at the moment, he's hardly resolved to keeping the former lottery pick in a deep bench role as 2023-24 continues.
“There's only so many guys I can play. I already had 11 guys in the rotation, which is almost impossible. Twelve is impossible,” Kerr said of Moody's lack of playing time against Denver. “He's out of the loop right now, but that doesn't mean it's the case for the rest of the season. We've got a lot of guys who are healthy and we're getting Chris back on the [road trip] at some point, so everybody's just gotta stay ready. But there's just not enough minutes for everybody.”