Things are not good right now in The Bay.

There’s trouble with the Golden State Warriors as the team slipped to 16-18 on the season and 11th place in the Western Conference with a loss Thursday night to the Denver Nuggets. And now, amid bombshell news that Jonathan Kuminga has “lost faith” in Steve Kerr, there is also a report that Moses Moody is also unhappy with his role in The Bay.

“Source: Warriors GM, Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been directly asked about the organization’s plan for Moses Moody with the intention of finding him a more consistent role,” Warriors sideline reporter Jason Dumas reported on Thursday, “The third year wing has fallen out of the rotation and has two straight DNP-CDs.”

After this information surfaced, Dumas joined Willard & Dibbs on 95.7 The Game to explain his tweet further.

Host Mark Williard pondered whether the Moody leaks were coming from the player's camp or if other teams interested in trading for the 21-year-old wing were the ones behind it. Dumas didn’t answer directly, but his response made it pretty clear at least what direction his source was coming from.

“I did try to be discreet intentionally, Dumas admitted. “But I can say, in fact, that the people around Moses, they’re frustrated with the lack of a role and consistency … For the lack of a better term it feels like he almost seems like the sacrificial lamb. Whenever there's a logjam, he's the guy that falls out.”

The sideline reporter did add that Moody loves living in the Bay Area and playing for the Warriors, but it is “understandable” that Moody would be “frustrated and would want a clear path to playing time, whether it be here or somewhere else.”

The Warriors are at a crossroads

Steve Kerr and the Warriors are at an inflection point in their dynastic run in the 2023-24 season. It is clear that the roster, as currently constituted and implemented, is not a championship-level or maybe even a playoff-caliber roster.

So, Mike Dunleavy Jr. now must make the biggest decision of his burgeoning GM career.

Will he offload young talent like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga to bring in more veterans to try and beef up the experience around the core Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson one more time? Or, will he jettison veterans like Green, Thompson, and Chris Paul to get more young pieces and hope Curry can lead them and Moody and Kuminga in larger roles to greater heights?

We’ll find out in just over a month, as the 2024 NBA trade deadline is looming on Thursday, Feb. 8.