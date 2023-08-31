The Golden State Warriors will be led by a roster of veteran players in 2023-2024 that has the potential for another NBA championship ring. Warriors coach Steve Kerr and new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. wanted to return the franchise to its once proud tradition of ‘Strength in Numbers,' and they believe they have done it now that Jordan Poole has been shipped out of town.

Lakers legend Mychal Thompson had an ‘All-Star' prediction for his son Klay, the Warriors' star shooting guard. Warriors fans are hoping that Chris Paul can be the new addition that puts them over the top, and there are three major reasons why it could happen this upcoming season.

Mychal Thompson spoke recently on how his son, now age 33, can have a long, productive and successful career from now until his late 30s, much like fellow Lakers legend LeBron James.

“We talk about it all the time,” Mychal Thompson said about his son to SportsKeeda.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

“I say, ‘Look at LeBron [James] as an example.’ LeBron is going to be 39, but he has the body of a 29-year-old because of his workouts and his work ethic. Reggie Miller retired when he was 40. John Stockton, the same thing. There have been a bunch of guys that have played into their late 30s or close to 40 at a high level. Klay can do the same thing because his game translates into maturing well because he's a shooter.

“Shooters last a lot longer than guys that win dunk contests.”

Mychal Thompson played until age 36 in the NBA before playing pro ball in Italy at the end of his career. He averaged 11.6 points per game at age 33, about two points less than his career average. The hope for his son Klay and the Warriors is that age is just a number, and Klay Thompson can return to a superstar level of play in 2023.