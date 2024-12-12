The NBA Cup quarter-final matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors’ dramatic finish has an interesting update. After head coach Steve Kerr trashed officials for a late-game call that factored into the Warriors’ 91-90 loss to the Rockets, eliminating Golden State from the NBA Cup, the NBA released its last two-minute report on Wednesday’s matchup.

The NBA’s L2M Report says the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga foul on Jalen Green with 3.5 seconds left in regulation was the correct call. Kuminga reached over Green to get the ball and pulled his shoulder down. Before then, Fred VanVleet made clean contact with the ball, and Gary Payton II made the pass with 7.5 seconds left, deemed a correct no-call.

NBA.com reports that after the game, NBA official Bill Kennedy commented on the controversial call in the NBA’s pool report.

“The defender makes contact with the neck and shoulder area, warranting a personal foul to be called,” Kennedy told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle in the league’s pool report after the game.

Steve Kerr ruthlessly blasts officials after Warriors loss vs. Rockets

NBA official Bill Kennedy thoroughly explained the controversial foul that may have cost the Warriors a trip to Las Vegas. However, that didn’t sway head coach Steve Kerr from agreeing with the loose-ball foul. During his postgame media availability, Kerr went off on the officials.

Kerr was genuinely stunned by what happened.

“I’ve never seen a loose ball foul on a jump ball situation 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line… I think I saw it in college one time 30 years ago, never in the NBA,” Kerr stated. “That is… unconscionable. I don’t even understand what just happened.”

Instead of facing the Thunder in the semifinals at Las Vegas, the Warriors will host the Mavericks on Sunday, who lost to the Thunder in the NBA Cup’s quarter-final.