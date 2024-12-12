What the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets experienced at the end of their NBA Cup quarterfinal game on Wednesday night can only be described as pure chaos. Aside from going back and forth in terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, it was what occurred in the final 11 seconds of the game that sent social media into a blaze.

With 11 seconds remaining and the Warriors leading the Rockets by one point, Stephen Curry attempted a stepback jumper from the perimeter after creating space from Dillon Brooks. The shot hit off the back rim, and there was an immediate scrum for the ball, resulting in Gary Payton II and Fred VanVleet diving for the loose ball on the court. It appeared as if VanVleet landed on Payton's back as the Warriors' swingman had the ball at the same time as Golden State's coaching staff looked to call a timeout, but the referees let madness ensue.

Once again, the ball was loose after Payton looked to toss it back to Curry, and Jalen Green ended up with the ball at the same time as Jonathan Kuminga dove for it. Play was finally stopped as it appeared one official close to the Warriors' bench, who didn't hear the coaching staff begging for a timeout in the waning seconds, was going to call a jump ball. He was quickly overtaken by crew chief Bill Kennedy, who called a loose ball foul on Kuminga for diving on Green and subsequently grabbing at his shoulder, which did occur.

Expand Tweet

This play immediately drew heavy criticism on social media, as it appeared as if Kuminga was reacting the same way as VanVleet just seconds before when he dove for the loose ball and made contact with Payton. Green and the Rockets were awarded two free throws, which he made, and they went on to defeat Golden State 91-90 to advance to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup Semifinals.

After the game, Kennedy was asked about his questionable foul call that essentially awarded the Rockets with a victory in what turned out to be one of the best games of the NBA Cup. The long-time official provided his explanation as to why a loose ball foul was called 80 feet from the basket in the final seconds, one that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and many would debate.

“The defender makes contact with the neck and shoulder area, warranting a personal foul to be called,” Kennedy told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle in the league's pool report after the game.

That was all Kennedy said of the play, as no further comment was provided by the officials or by the NBA. Further details and explanation will be provided in the league's Last Two Minute report on Thursday afternoon, but even proof of a correct or incorrect call being made doesn't change the outcome of this battle.

Steve Kerr, Warriors irate with NBA officials

Like many NBA fans, Kerr was stunned by the events that happened at the conclusion of Thursday night's NBA Cup game in Houston. Regardless of the fact that the Warriors consistently turned the ball over in the final two minutes of play, allowing the Rockets to hang around and chisel at Golden State's lead, this foul call by Kennedy in the last few seconds of the game directly influenced the outcome of the game.

In his postgame remarks, Kerr was left speechless at times as he laid into the officials for the loose ball foul he called, “unconscionable.”

“I’ve never seen a loose ball foul on a jump ball situation 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line… I think I saw it in college one time 30 years ago, never in the NBA,” Kerr stated. “That is… unconscionable. I don’t even understand what just happened.”

While he did not specifically call out Kennedy, Kerr will most certainly be receiving an envelope from the league office with a fine for his public criticism of the officials after this game. The Warriors coach did get his money's worth, as he did not stop with his first comments.

“I’m stunned. I’m stunned… I don’t think an elementary school (official) would’ve made that call in that game,” Kerr continued. “I’m pissed off. We wanted to go to Vegas. We wanted to win this cup. We aren’t going because of a loose ball foul 80-feet from the basket.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. That was ridiculous.”

Kerr thanked the reporters at his postgame press conference after this comment before storming out.

The Warriors feel as if this game was taken from them by the officials, which is what many NBA fans have been talking about on social media in the aftermath of what occurred. Ultimately, this game was decided by a controversial call that the league can't do anything about. It will be interesting to see what the findings of the Last Two Minute report reveal on Thursday afternoon.