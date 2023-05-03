My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Golden State Warriors came up short in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the play that everyone is talking about is Jordan Poole’s late game-tying three attempt. With the Warriors down by three late in the fourth, Poole unleashed a deep three in an attempt to tie the game, leaving many fans shocked by his shot selection. Unsurprisingly, many fans were upset with Poole, and after the game, Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith joined the chorus of folks criticizing Poole’s shot selection.

While Poole had been having a good shooting game for the Warriors (he finished shooting 6-11 on threes), he nonchalantly walked into a pretty confusing three that would have tied the game for Golden State. Given the circumstances in the game, and how Poole plays on the same team as a guy named Stephen Curry, it’s not surprising to see the criticism, and Shaq, Barkley, and Smith all jumped on board to take shots at Poole for his odd take.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don’t like that shot at all.”

“Take one dribble.”

“He could’ve stepped in.” The Inside squad reacted to Jordan Poole’s missed game-tying deep three in Game 1 of Warriors-Lakers 🗣️ (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/9zLMRr3DEt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

The Warriors may have been able to get a better look here, which makes the criticism fair, but there’s also another side to the picture too. Poole had been shooting well all night long, and he hit a fairly similar shot just a few moments before this to help the Warriors go on a run to get back into the game. Poole was justified in taking the shot, but since he didn’t hit it, he’s going to have to live with the consequences. Shaq, Barkley, and Smith all make valid points here, and it will be interesting to see if this miss alter’s Poole’s play moving forward.