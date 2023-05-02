A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s a sad day for Dillon Brooks today. This is after NBA guru Shams Charania dropped a bomb on Brooks’ future with the Memphis Grizzlies in that the team has reportedly advised him that they do not intend to bring him back next season “under any circumstances.” Brooks will now need to look for a new team as he enters NBA Free Agency this summer — something that Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal believes could prove to be an impossible task for the outspoken 27-year-old.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Shaq decided to pour some ice-cold water on Brooks’ future in the league. According to the Los Angeles Lakers icon, Brooks could have very well already played his last game in the NBA:

“He didn’t play well enough to be acting like that, ” Shaq said. “So now he’s either gonna be out the league or he gonna have to check himself before he wreck himself. … Who’s gonna sign him?”

That’s harsh. Then again, Shaq also explains why he believes no team in the NBA is going to be interested in signing a player like Dillon Brooks:

“He’s not athletic, he ain’t jumping out the gym, and his jumper ain’t like that,” O’Neal continued.

“He didn't play well enough to be acting like that… Who’s gonna sign him?” Shaq thinks that Dillon Brooks might be out of the league next year 😳 Thoughts? 🤔 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/RSBuoVK4we — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

To be fair to Brooks, I guess you have to give this man credit for taking his shot. He took aim at LeBron James during the Grizzlies’ first-round series against the Lakers, but unfortunately for him, Brooks missed miserably. Memphis seems to feel this way amid their reported decision to drop him for next season, and this could be the case for the rest of the league as well.