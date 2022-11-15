Published November 15, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

To say that Klay Thompson has been struggling to start the season for the Golden State Warriors would be an understatement. So much so, that his slow start has prompted a fiery message from the five-time All-Star himself, as Thompson called out his naysayers for doubting his ability to come out of his recent slump.

On the contrary, Jordan Poole is coming off one of his best games as a Warrior, exploding for a season-high 36 points in a 37-point blowout win against San Antonio Spurs. At this point, it isn’t surprising that there have been calls for the Dubs to have Poole replace Klay in the starting lineup.

Our friends over from Bleacher Report posted this exact same question on Twitter, and unsurprisingly, it drew more than a few reactions from the fans. It turned out to be a very polarizing subject with supporters providing strong arguments for both sides of the fence.

More than a few fans brought out the pitchforks against Klay Thompson as they stated that this man is already past his prime:

Klay is the most overrated player in NBA history. At his prime he was a 3 and D guy whose Defense was mad overrated and had no offensive game outside of catch and shooting. His shooting clearly worse than Kyle Korvers. His defense worse than Eric Gordons. Role player. — Eric (@EltonPuka) November 15, 2022

Yes. I'm a big Klay fan, Poole was their 2nd best player when he was starting, now he looks indecisive. Klay off the bench prolongs his career, makes bench better. They need an aggressive Poole, confident going to playoffs. Klay has to know he's not the same player and it's ok. — Andre Levingston (@drelevingston) November 15, 2022

Obviously, but Klay has an ego and stuck in 2016 — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) November 15, 2022

Others, however, were not too quick on the trigger. A lot of fans still believe that Poole’s shortcomings are what hold him back from becoming a starter, and that he’s still more valuable for the Warriors coming off the bench:

He’s not starting because there is a thing called defense in basketball that is actually very important to winning. — Numbers (@N4103424) November 15, 2022

No. Poole thinks he is the new Klay and is now jacking up shots at alarming rate. They need a scoring big who can make shots on perimeter.. ..D. Cousins come to mind. — Michael Bradley (@EN4CRMB) November 15, 2022

No…although I love Poole. With that said ..doesn’t mean u can’t play Poole 30 plus mins — IN THE LAB (@DevInTheLab) November 15, 2022

You know that there just had to be a comment about Poole going full Stephen Curry that one time he saw some baddies sitting courtside:

Do you remember when Jordan Poole saw them baddies sitting courtside and turned into 2016 Steph 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/851iHrAujO — Bane☔️ (@DontHateRah) November 15, 2022

Whichever side you may be sitting on, what cannot be denied is that this is a debate that will rage on throughout the season — especially if both players keep on playing as they have of late.