Some NBA teams use the final game of the preseason as a dress rehearsal for the 82-game grind. The Golden State Warriors are taking a much different approach to Friday's exhibition finale against the San Antonio Spurs, planning to empty their bench early with next week's regular-season opener just around the corner.

The surest evidence of Golden State taking a light-hearted approach to Friday's matchup? Steve Kerr sending Stephen Curry out to jump tip against Victor Wembanyama, the 7'4 French wunderkind who's already taken the league by storm before playing his first official game.

JUMP BALL OF THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/y5CDMuxjBu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 21, 2023

Kudos to Wembanyama for keeping a straight face. Curry made it seem like he really thought he could out-jump the Spurs rookie, the 13-plus inch height differential between them be damned. Look at Andrew Wiggins as Wembanyama and Curry square up, waiting for the ball to be tossed. He can barely contain himself, and rightfully so.

Wembanyama made a mockery of Golden State immediately after winning the tipoff against Curry. He blocked two Andrew Wiggins jumpers, hit a pull-up mid-ranger in pick-and-roll, swatted Klay Thompson's triple for a run-out jam and drove baseline for a tricky, awkward-angled floater in traffic—all in the first few minutes of the game. The 19-year-old hasn't been quite that dominant and dynamic every time he's taken the floor in the preseason, but has blown away even the most optimistic expectations for his early acclimation to the league.

The regular season, obviously, is a much different story. Things won't come so easy for Wembanyama on either end of the floor as teams begin game-planning to thwart his strengths and exploit his weaknesses. For now, though, just enjoy watching him carve up the Dubs before his first regular season game. Kerr and the Warriors, obviously, are perfectly content reveling in the Wemby hysteria, too.