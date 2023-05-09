A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry came out with his usual pre-game ritual ahead of their Game 4 encounter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. There was something unusual about his routine, though, in that it included a wayward shirt throw that incidentally, hit ClutchPoints’ Lakers beat reporter.

Sounds odd? Well, here’s a look:

Stephen Curry unintentionally threw a no-look DIME with his shirt to our Lakers reporter 😂 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/rD2HhAjjp9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

Curry was clearly messing around a bit as he was going through his usual shooting drills before the game. He used a shirt as a makeshift football as he acted like an NFL quarterback. He then threw a no-look pass that ended up hitting ClutchPoints’ very own Michael Corvo.

It did not look intentional, and it seems that Steph was aiming to throw the shirt at one of the Warriors staffers. The Warriors superstar hit his target, but they also ended up clocking the Lakers reporter during the incident.

I can confirm, though, that our reporter is fine after the hit. There’s no need to wait for a Woj bomb on Corvo’s status moving forward, and he should be fine to carry on covering this pivotal matchup.

All jokes aside, though, a lot will be on the line in this crucial Game 4 matchup. A home win for the Lakers will allow them to take a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 advantage against the Dubs, which is why there’s a lot of pressure on Golden State to win this one. A loss for LA, however, will put them at a sudden disadvantage with Game 5 heading back to the Bay Area and the series tied 2-2.