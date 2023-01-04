By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

It’s been 21 days since Steph Curry last stepped on the floor and that’s when the Golden State Warriors superstar suffered a nasty shoulder injury. But, it appears he’s not far off returning to the fold for the defending champions.

Bob Myers hopped on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area on Wednesday and said the Dubs are eyeing a January 13th return for their standout guard, who continues to progress smoothly through his rehab.

“Bob Myers just said they’re hoping Steph Curry will be back for the first game of the Warriors road trip vs. Spurs on Jan. 13. He’s going to be re-evaluated this weekend. He’s working out on the court… There’s been no setbacks.”

That’s huge for a Warriors team that has been playing a lot better lately, winning five in a row. Curry was in the midst of another terrific campaign, posting averages of 30 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.6 rebounds while shooting a cool 43.4% from three-point land. Before exiting on December 14th in a loss to the Indiana Pacers, Steph had 38 points. Even at 34 years old, the two-time MVP is showing no signs of slowing down.

Golden State has just three more games on the schedule before hitting the road on the 13th against the Spurs and thankfully, all of these matchups are at home. Steve Kerr’s squad is an impressive 17-2 at the Chase Center.

Needless to say, getting Steph Curry back is going to be key as the Warriors continue to trend in the right direction. They welcome the Detroit Pistons to town Wednesday night.