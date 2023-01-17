The Golden State Warriors have grown used to post-championship White House visits. They visited the White House on Tuesday following their 2021-2022 NBA Finals victory. Jordan Poole, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala counted up their White House appearances in a video posted by the Warriors’ Twitter account.

Curry and Iguodala are White House visit veterans. Meanwhile, Poole and Wiggins are new to the experience. But if the Warriors dynasty continues, they may both have a number of more appearances in their future.

Steph Curry previously expressed his excitement for this specific trip.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s one last opportunity to celebrate our championship last year before you kind of put everything in the rear view about what’s gonna happen with the rest of the year,” Curry said, per Kendra Andrews.

The Warriors have endured a mediocre 2022-2023 campaign up to this point. Steph Curry has missed time due to injury and players such as Poole and Wiggins have struggled.

But Steph Curry is back and Jordan Poole has shown signs of life in recent action. Curry and Poole recently combined for 73 points in a victory over the Washington Wizards. Golden State will be in line for another deep playoff run if they can continue performing at a high level.

Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been the core of Golden State’s dynasty over the past 8 years. The Warriors are hopeful that Poole and Wiggins can lead the way for years to come.

For now, they will all focus on working together to lead the Warriors to another championship this year.