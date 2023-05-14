A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Lonnie Walker IV came out with another strong performance for the Los Angeles Lakers in Friday’s series-clinching Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The 24-year-old came off the bench to score 13 points in just 14 minutes of action as he helped LA destroy Stephen Curry and the Warriors in what turned out to be a complete blowout. Both Lakers and Warriors fans will agree, however, that this was not Walker’s best game of the series.

That actually came in Game 4 when Walker went off for 15 points in the fourth quarter of that hard-fought contest. Thanks to Lonnie’s heroics, the Lakers were able to secure a home victory at the Crypto.com Arena en route to mounting a 3-1 series lead.

For his part, Steph Curry himself won’t be forgetting about that Lonnie Walker performance anytime soon. So much so, that Curry even sent a painfully honest note to Walker along with the Warriors star’s post-series gift for the latter:

“To Lonnie,

“Keep building! All love!

“Will never forgive you for Game 4… !” Curry hilariously wrote on the jersey.

"Will never forgive you for game 4…!" Stephen Curry gave Lonnie Walker a signed jersey after Game 6 🤝 (via @lonniewalker_4/ IG) pic.twitter.com/s079N5tUbQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

For Lakers fans, this is hilarious. Not so much for the Warriors faithful, though. Dub Nation probably still feels the pain of watching Walker drain bucket after bucket in the fourth quarter of Game 4. There’s no denying that that was one of the most important performances of the entire series because had it not been for Lonnie Walker’s heroics, Golden State could have tied the series at 2-2. That’s exactly why Steph won’t be forgetting about Walker’s heroics from that fateful day.