The 2023 NBA Draft is coming up next Thursday, June 22nd, and Scoot Henderson is patiently preparing to hear his name called early. In order to stay in game shape amid the draft speculation, Scoot Henderson linked up with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to get a workout in, via NBC Sports' Dalton Johnson.

Scoot Henderson and Steph Curry put in work together last night at Stanford 🎥 @thereal013 IG pic.twitter.com/EN7UUVq9Si — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 15, 2023

Stephen Curry and Scoot Henderson can be seen alternating getting shots up, as it looks like they are doing some sort of off-the-dribble drill into pull-up jump shots. At one point Curry and Henderson can be seen dapping up, a cool moment for Henderson amid a workout he probably dreamed of before. Henderson is going to be a household name sooner rather than later, but there is no doubt that he has grown up watching Stephen Curry and idolizing his greatness.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the focus he undoubtedly gave this workout, it would be hard for Scoot Henderson to completely drown out the noise of all the rumors surrounding him that have been going around the NBA. Many teams are apparently looking to trade up to the top of the NBA Draft in order to pick him, including the New Orleans Pelicans who are rumored to be considering Zion Williamson in such a trade.

For now, the entire NBA world will wait and watch what plays out over the next week leading up to the NBA Draft. Scoot Henderson figures to be in more headlines, but that won't stop him from getting his work in alongside greats like the Warriors' Stephen Curry.