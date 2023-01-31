In this day and age, fans assume the worst regarding a superstar’s availability on the second night of a back-to-back due to load management, and rightfully so. This is especially the case with players with a lengthy injury history or someone who has just recovered from a recent absence. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Golden State Warriors, on their most recent back-to-back, held Steph Curry (among others) out due to precautionary reasons.

But Curry’s status on back-to-backs may soon change, especially with the Warriors in need of every win amid a tight playoff battle in the Western Conference.

Speaking with reporters following their Monday night win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Steph Curry anticipates being able to play on both legs of their upcoming back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and Thursday. .

“I usually campaign to play every game. […] I do [anticipate that I can be successful in convincing the Warriors staff to let me play] actually, I do,” Curry said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steph Curry also pushed back on some fans’ misguided notion regarding the dreaded load management.

“That’s the misconception about load management. It’s never the player saying, ‘Hey, I want to sit.’ So for all the people worried about that part of the league, it’s usually not the player who’s going to the training staff and say, ‘Hey I don’t have it tonight.’ It’s the other way around,” Curry added.

There may not be a better time for Curry to play a back-to-back after seeing how he demolished the nascent Thunder on Monday night. Curry had 38 points on 12-20 shooting from the field, including 8-12 from downtown, showing that his shoulder injury may no longer be bothering him even for just a bit.

Nevertheless, teams can never be too cautious so despite Curry’s positive outlook regarding his chances of suiting up for their back-to-back, there are still no guarantees regarding his status for both of those games.