Despite trade talk and the arrival of Chris Paul, Golden State Warriors star man Steph Curry is expecting big things from Jonathan Kuminga in the 2023/24 season.

Kuminga made slight improvements last season as he posted 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 67 regular season games. That said, it was still an underwhelming campaign as a whole, especially as the Warriors bowed out in the Western Conference semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors have made some big moves since.

They've re-signed Draymond Green, added the likes of Paul, Dario Saric and Cory Joseph while younger members of the roster in Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins have all departed the organization.

While it might seem like a migration towards older players and more of a win-now mindset from Golden State, Curry still sees a future for Kuminga despite the latter being part of a number of trade rumors, especially ahead of the now-concluded NBA Draft.

In fact, Curry is expecting “a lot out of” Kuminga as the latter strives to have a bigger role in head coach Steve Kerr's rotation.

“It’s a challenge to figure out how to elevate your game and also fit within the system and what makes a winning team,” Curry told the SF Chronicle. “I know JK is working hard this summer and trying to take the necessary steps to be part of a winning rotation, all the nuances you have to learn.”

While Kuminga likely won't be starting anytime, he could still play a key role as the Warriors look to win their fifth championship in nine years.