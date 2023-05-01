Steph Curry put up a historic performance in Game 7 of the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Sacramento Kings, scoring 50 points to propel the Warriors to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but Curry’s shoes were what garnered a lot of attention before tipoff. Take a look at him lacing them up.

Steph's Game 7 kicks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a81GLiqor6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 30, 2023

Steph Curry was wearing a pair of his Under Armor signature sneakers, with a special design on them. Judging by the way Curry performed in Game 7, he might want to wear that pair again for Game 1 of the Warriors vs Lakers series that will take place in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The first game of that series is on Tuesday.

Curry’s 50-point performance set the record for most points in a Game 7. He set many other records throughout the series with the Kings. The Warriors will need more of that from Curry as they take on the Lakers in the second round.

In facing the lakers, the Warriors will see a familiar foe in LeBron James. Golden State faced LeBron James four years in a row in the NBA Finals when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and won the matchup three out of the four times.

Last time the Warriors face LeBron James in a postseason game, they played in the play-in tournament in 2021. The Lakers got the better of the Warriors in that matchup. However, Klay Thompson was not playing in that game, and those Warriors are not this season’s Warriors. The Lakers now are not that season’s Lakers either. It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top this time around.