The Golden State Warriors roared back late to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-116 in overtime on Saturday, ending a three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion from the friendly confines of San Francisco. The defending champions have now won 11 of their last 12 games at Chase Center, pushing their home record to an impressive 28-7—fourth-best in the league.

Steph Curry spearheaded Golden State’s furious crunch-time rally, scoring his team’s last eight points of regulation and blocking Jrue Holiday at the rim to with 2.9 seconds left to send the game to the extra session. He was nearly as dominant in overtime, scoring nine points to put Milwaukee away for good.

After the game, an exhausted yet beaming Curry was asked by ESPN’s Lisa Salters how the Warriors can take their home “magic” on the road, where they’ve struggled since the 2022-23 season tipped off last fall.

“No idea,” he said. “We’ll figure it out, though.”

Golden State’s home-road splits this season are basically unprecedented in the modern NBA.

Its gaudy home record is even more impressive considering Curry and Andrew Wiggins have each been sidelined for separate weeks-long stints. The Warriors’ 7-26 win-loss total on the road, meanwhile, might as well be the very worst in basketball. Only the tanking San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets own inferior road records than the Dubs.

Will Golden State ever be able to take its home success on the road this season? All that hangs in the balance is the Warriors becoming the first team since the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers to win five championship rings in a decade.