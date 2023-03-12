Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Stephen A Smith is having doubts about Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ ability to defend their NBA championship title this 2022-23 season, and for good reason.

The Warriors continue to struggle away from home, and it doesn’t look like they can find a way to resolve their road woes with the little time remaining they have before the regular season ends. The Dubs are 7-26 in away games this 2022-23, which is a huge contrast to their home record of 27-7 entering Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Golden State got absolutely destroyed by the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies when they visited FedExForum last Thursday, further highlighting their problems on the road. Stephen Curry even had 29 points in the game, but that wasn’t enough to propel the Dubs.

“I’m getting to a point where I’m ready to give up on the Golden State Warriors… It’s like the second they leave the Bay Area, they forget how to play basketball,” Stephen A Smith said of the Warriors during ESPN’s broadcast of the Dubs-Bucks game, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

To be fair to Stephen A Smith, he’s not the only one perplexed by the Warriors’ road struggles. Even Draymond Green admitted that it’s “weird” they continue to have a hard time winning games outside Chase Center.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Green shared his frustration and explained that the team’s problem might be more mental.

“Quite frankly, I think, and I’ve said this before, I think winning on the road requires an incredible amount of mental strength and it’s not just one guy whose mental strength or two guys or a few guys,” Green said as he tries to make sense of what’s happening with Golden State. “It’s a collective mental strength as a team and quite frankly, it just seems that we have not reached that as a team, to be as great as we are at home.”

There is still some time for the Warriors to really figure it out, but the bigger question is if they can. As Stephen A Smith suggested, it has been a problem all season long and they still haven’t solved it.