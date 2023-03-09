The Golden State Warriors play like a real championship team at home, and like a bottom-feeder fighting for the no. 1 pick in the upcoming draft on the road. It’s just really “weird” as Draymond Green called it, and the veteran forward couldn’t help but point out the biggest problem for his team.

Speaking on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” Dray expressed his belief that the Warriors’ road struggles are all mental. He pointed out that the Dubs just couldn’t get together mentally as a team, resulting to their collapses on the road.

The Warriors are 27-7 at home, which is the fifth-best record in the NBA this 2022-23 season. However, they are 7-25 on the road, with their latest one coming against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in a game where Stephen Curry dropped 40 points. Golden State’s road tally is just behind San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

“Quite frankly, I think, and I’ve said this before, I think winning on the road requires an incredible amount of mental strength and it’s not just one guy whose mental strength or two guys or a few guys,” Green said of the Dubs’ road woes, via NBC Sports.

“It’s a collective mental strength as a team and quite frankly, it just seems that we have not reached that as a team, to be as great as we are at home.”

Draymond Green also didn’t hide his frustration over the clear problem for the Warriors, adding that it just “doesn’t make sense.” He added, “It’s like fragileness 101. So it’s weird man, it’s weird and it’s like every time you feel like you’re taking that next step, it’s kind of two steps back.”

It remains to be seen how the Warriors plan to address the issue, but if they want to make the playoffs and defend their title, they will have to find a solution really soon with the NBA entering its final stretch of games.