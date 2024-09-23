Stephen Curry's professional loyalty is clearly with the Golden State Warriors, but his NFL support will always be to the Carolina Panthers. After all, he was born in Charlotte. On Sunday, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was spotted watching the game between the Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium together with his wife, Ayesha Curry.

The broadcast showed Stephen Curry, who was wearing a Panthers cap, in the second quarter of the Panthers-Raiders showdown, while Ayesha was enjoying some food in the background.

Warriors' Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry watched Panthers beat Raiders

The Currys must have loved what they saw from the Panthers. With Andy Dalton starting for Carolina for the first time in the 2024 NFL regular season, the Panthers crushed the Raiders in a 36-22 win. It was the Panthers' first win of the campaign. Dalton passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions on 26-of-37 completions. He was sacked twice for a loss of 13 yards but his performance should further embolden Carolina to keep starting him over Bryce Young, who was benched after two weeks of poor play under center.

Also shining in the Panthers game were running back Chubba Hubbard and wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Hubbard led Carolina with 114 rushing yards on 21 carries while Johnson paced his team with 122 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions and 14 targets.

The Warriors' superstar point guard can continue to show support for the Panthers, while it's still the offseason in the NBA calendar. The Panthers have a home game up next in Week 4 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Perhaps Stephen and Ayesha can attend that game too, if their schedules permit.

The Warriors, who failed to make the playoffs in the 2023-24 NBA season, will kick off their 2024-25 schedule in just a little over a month. Golden State is set to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 23 for the Dubs' first game of the new season.