Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023. The 14-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes four NBA titles, two MVPs, one Finals MVP, nine All-Star Game selections, and four All-NBA First-Team nods, among many others. Curry is also already considered the best shooter of all time and has made the most 3-pointers ever, and counting.

Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $160 million

According to Forbes’ 2022 list, Stephen Curry came in at No. 5 on the list of highest-paid athletes in the world, earning $92.8 million. $45.8 million of that is his salary, with $47 million coming in off-court earnings. LeBron James is the only basketball player higher on the list.

Curry just last season finished up the $201 million extension he signed with the Warriors in 2017, which was the NBA’s first $200 million deal. He started a four-year extension worth over $215 million in 2022-23, which is paying him over $48 million in salary. In 2025-26, the final season of this extension, he will earn nearly $60 million.

Like every major athlete in his prime, Curry has also been cashing in on his popularity with multiple endorsements and partnerships with big-time brands. Curry has been the brand ambassador of Under Armour since 2013. He was initially signed by the up-and-coming company for $4 million. Following the success of Curry’s shoe line, UA re-signed him for a lot more money in 2017. In 2020, Under Armour launched Curry Brand to compete with Nike’s Jordan Brand.

By 2015, Curry had signed a three-year endorsement deal with water filter company Brita and renewed his agreement with Unilever/Degree. Curry also partnered with JPMorgan Chase and became the ambassador for Infiniti in 2017. He also inked deals with Palm and Rakuten, and in 2021 he partnered with FTX, though that backfired on him.

Curry further broadened his horizons by founding SC30, a company that manages his investments and partnerships. He has also dabbled into film production with Unanimous Media (he’s the executive producer of the film “Jump Shot”), which initially signed a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2018 and then inked a monster deal with Comcast NBCUniversal in 2021.

Money is certainly never an issue in the Curry household, and it never will be. Steph, who’s a big-time Carolina Panthers fan, even reportedly tried to purchase the squad alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs back in 2018.

High-level athletes certainly earn a lot of moolah throughout their careers. But Curry has shown generosity in terms of giving back to those less fortunate. Together with his wife Ayesha, Curry recently founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation with the primary mission of ending childhood hunger. The power couple has also shelled out numerous sizable donations to charities over the years, including helping out during the coronavirus pandemic. There was a recent controversy involving the Currys and a housing project in Atherton, the wealthy neighborhood where they live, as they expressed concerns over their privacy.

All that aside, Stephen Curry is still one of the very best players in the NBA and finally won that elusive Finals MVP in 2022. There will be plenty more lucrative opportunities that will come his way in the future, both through basketball and his endorsements.

Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023?