The Carolina Panthers try to rebound from their quarterback controversy as they travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. The Panthers are winless to start the season, while the Raiders are 1-1 after their upset victory in Week 2. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Raiders prediction and pick.

You can't have a worse game than the Panthers had last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's no surprise that the team announced Bryce Young's benching after the game, as he recorded just 84 passing yards and an interception. The rushing game wasn't much better, as Chuba Hubbard was the leading man on the ground with just 64 yards. The Panthers didn't run the ball often, but they did average five yards per play on the ground. Their defense was an issue, as they also allowed five yards per play on the ground. The Chargers were in control of the game and their runs were predictable, which makes it even more concerning.

The Raiders found themselves in a ten-point hole against the Baltimore Ravens when they got the ball with 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Antonio Pierce-run squad showed their toughness, rallying off 13 consecutive points to win the game on a 38-yard Daniel Carlson field goal. Gardner Minshew looked like a valuable starting quarterback, throwing for 276 yards with a touchdown and interception. The defense was a catalyst to the success, as they held Lamar Jackson to just 292 total yards.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Raiders Odds

Carolina Panthers: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +225

Las Vegas Raiders: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Raiders

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers have been struggling under Bryce Young, and it feels like Andy Dalton could offer them a better chance at winning. Dalton was Young's backup last season and played in just one game despite the starter's struggles. Dalton lost that game, but he had a successful day individually, completing 58.6% of his passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

If there's one thing that could stop Dalton from having success in this game it's a vicious pass rush. Dalton could be facing one of the best in this game, as he'll have Maxx Crosby charging through the line of scrimmage at him for four quarters. Crosby has 11 tackles, three sacks, and five tackles for a loss in two games.

There was a massive overreaction to Young's benching in the betting market, as the Raiders were seven-point favorites and the number dropped to five. Dalton could give the Panthers a different look, but it's unlikely that he can change the result of this game by two points. It isn't like Young is the Panthers' only problem. The Panthers are also one of the worst defenses in football and have holes all over their roster.

Final Panthers-Raiders Prediction & Pick

Bryce Young is the scapegoat for a Panthers' roster that hasn't been built to win. It's an expensive scapegoat to blame your former first-overall pick, but it's no surprise with how the Panthers are run. No one wants to back Carolina until they fix their issues, so we'll take the Raiders to continue the Panthers' struggles in this matchup.

Final Panthers-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Raiders -6.5 (-102)