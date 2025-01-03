The Golden State Warriors' strong start to the 2024-25 season feels like a rather distant memory at this point. But on Thursday night, they showed extended flashes of the team they could be when they're at their best and firing on all cylinders. Stephen Curry, in particular, made mincemeat of the Philadelphia 76ers' defense, dropping 30 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists on 11-15 shooting from the field in a 139-105 win for the Warriors.

The 76ers simply had no answers for Curry and the Warriors all night long, and the 36-year-old star was able to get into a rhythm that they weren't able to shake him out of. In fact, Curry showed once again, as if anyone needed further proof, that he is indeed the greatest three-point marksman of all time, as he made all eight of his three-point attempts — a new career-high for him for most threes made in a single game without a miss, as per Brett Siegel, NBA insider for ClutchPoints.

Curry was only one shy from tying the all-time record for most threes made in a single game without a miss, with there currently being three record-holders. The latest to make nine out of nine from beyond the arc is New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who did so on December 15, 2023 in a 50-point outburst against the Phoenix Suns.

Aside from Brunson, only Ben Gordon and Latrell Sprewell had accomplished this feat, with the former having done so twice for his career. Gordon was a certified bucket during his time, but it is still surprising that the Warriors star hasn't yet joined this prestigious club.

In the end, the Warriors weren't able to give Curry another shot at tying the record, as they had their game against the 76ers well under wraps early in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry has much-needed explosion for the Warriors

Stephen Curry has looked more and more like a mortal throughout the course of the 2024-25 season, which is to be expected considering he's getting up there in age. His past two games for the Warriors haven't been quite at the level everyone has gotten used to seeing out of him, as he scored just 33 points on 13-36 shooting from the field during that span.

But Curry still has plenty of moments of magic left in him, much to the Warriors' benefit. However, for them to return to the upper half of the West standings, their star man has to be more consistent on a night-to-night basis.