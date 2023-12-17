Stephen Curry was simply blown away by Keegan Murray's hot shooting.

Like the rest of the basketball world, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is just as surprised after learning what Sacramento Kings youngster Keegan Murray just did against the Utah Jazz.

Murray exploded for the Kings during Saturday's showdown, even going full Curry mode as he drained 12 of his 13 attempts from deep en route to a career-high 47 points. Yes, that's right. The second-year King missed just one triple, which happened in his second attempt in the first quarter, and made 11 straight treys on his way to the historic feat.

The 23-year-old's mark is the most points by a Kings player since DeMarcus Cousins dropped 55 in 2016. He also became the youngest player in league history to record 12 or more 3-pointers, surpassing Kobe Bryant who did the same when he was 24 years and 137 days old back in 2003. For good measure, Murray is only 23 years and 119 days old, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape.

Curry, for his part, was made aware of the amazing accomplishment during his postgame presser after leading the Warriors to the 124-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Steph was so blown away by the feat that he had to ask again, and when it was revealed that the Kings game wasn't over at that point, he wanted Murray to “pull up” more.

"He's hit what?!… Is it still going on?… pull it up." Stephen Curry reacts to Keegan Murray making 12 3-pointers in the Kings' win vs. the Jazz 😅pic.twitter.com/xRV5pSm6a9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

Klay Thompson actually owns the most triples made in a game with 14, with Stephen Curry, Zach LaVine and Damian Lillard behind him with 13 each. Keegan Murray's record is third, a record that he shares with Thompson (which he did twice), Curry, Donyell Marshall and Kobe.

It would have been fun to see Murray break the record. But considering he's still young, he'll have plenty of opportunities to do so.

As for the Kings, it's probably their sign not to trade Murray.