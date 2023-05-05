A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry isn’t just an incredible shooter. He’s also a fantastic table-setter, and he reminded everyone of that again with a spectacular display of playmaking in the first half of Thursday’s Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Steph Curry was dealing in the first half, finding his teammates for 8 assists. That matches his most assists in a half in his playoff career. The Warriors were 8-10 (2-4 3-pt) off passes from Curry in the 1st half.”

Stephen Curry entered Game 2 coming off a letdown performance in the series opener in which the two-time league MVP finished with 27 points, albeit on just 10-for-24 shooting from the field. He struggled to shrug off the pesky defense of the Lakers on him, particularly the length of Jarred Vanderbilt. In Game 2, Stephen Curry had a much better game plan, as he perfectly used his gravity in the first two periods to get his teammates great looks and shatter Los Angeles’ defense.

Moreover, Stephen Curry also passed Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade for 24th on the NBA’s all-time assists list in the NBA Playoffs.

Climbing 🆙 Stephen Curry has passed Dwyane Wade for 24th most assists in Playoff history! pic.twitter.com/qRQS9dU6Lk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 5, 2023

With Stephen Curry and the Warriors seemingly finding the right antidote to the Lakers’ defense, they certainly have just made this second-round series a whole lot more interesting. The Warriors are blowing out the Lakers and have the win in Game 2 virtually in the bag at the time of this writing. The series will be tied when it shifts to Hollywood for Games 3 and 4. Brace yourselves.