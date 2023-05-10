A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There were a handful of forgettable moments for the Golden State Warriors during their crushing Game 4 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Dubs committed a few crucial errors in crunch time that ultimately led to the Lakers escaping with a hard-fought 104-101 victory to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Even Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was not immune from the same.

Apart from missing two potential game-tying attempts in the dying seconds of the contest, it was also a Steph Curry turnover that ultimately sealed the deal for the Lakers. After doing well to get his hands on the rock following a jump ball, the greatest shooter of all time hit the deck and ended up throwing away the ball to give the possession away.

It was not exactly Curry’s best moment. Unsurprisingly, though, the mean streets of Reddit gave the play the meme treatment as they hilariously immortalized Steph’s last-second gaffe:

That’s savage. Then again, if you think about it, that Curry turnover does have a major impact on this series, with the Warriors now down 3-1 instead of potentially tying it at 2-2.

This is not the first time a Stephen Curry error in the playoffs has been mememified in Reddit, and it certainly won’t be the last — especially if the Warriors end up losing Game 5 on Wednesday night. It would mark a heartbreaking end to the season for the Warriors as they bid goodbye to their hopes to defend their title this year. Knowing Curry and the rest of the squad, however, you can be sure that these guys won’t be going down without a proper fight.