The Golden State Warriors entered the All-Star break losing their last two outings. Now, two games since they returned to action, they are undefeated. Sure enough, it’s thanks in large part to Klay Thompson.

Thompson have a combined 74 points in the two games against the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. After exploding with 12 triples for 42 points in their showdown with Houston, he picked up where he left off in their Sunday meeting with Minnesota and dropped 32 to lead the Warriors to the 109-104 victory.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was full of praise for Thompson amid his hot run, adding that the sharpshooter has really embraced a leadership role with the team as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green remain out. For the veteran tactician, Thompson’s emergence as a leader on the court has been just as important as his scoring explosions.

“Klay is really stepping up on the leadership front. He’s been more vocal, he’s encouraging the guys. I think he recognizes that he is much-needed in that role with all of our guys out. He’s done a great job with that,” Kerr said, via Jack Winter of ClutchPoints.

Klay Thompson’s hot streak certainly couldn’t have come at a better time for the Dubs, with the team improving their chances of making it to the playoffs.

If Thompson can maintain the momentum he has right now, it’s not hard to see Golden State vying for a Top 6 or even 4 seed in the West. They are now just one and half game behind the Phoenix Suns for a Top 4 seed in the conference.