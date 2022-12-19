By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Without a doubt, Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter to ever step foot on a basketball court. But, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wants his respect too, and believes he should be in that conversation just behind the Golden State Warriors icon.

Via ClutchPoints:

“Obviously I think Steph is the greatest ever, but I think after him, I don’t see why I’m not clear-cut in that discussion… Once I get up there… I’m curious to see what people will say about me as a shooter at that point.”

Dame basically said that he’s been making a whole lot of triples for many years now and ranks eighth on the all-time list with 2,223 makes from downtown. And this season, the Blazers guard is actually taking more treys per game than any other season in his career at 11.2 attempts for a 39.3% clip.

It’s not like Damian Lillard is taking easy threes, either. He pulls up from the logo and converts more than any other player in this league not named Steph. The veteran is a certified sniper from beyond the arc. Despite only playing 18 games thus far in 2022-23 due to injury, Lillard is showing out, averaging 28.3 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per night and has drained 4.4 triples per night.

The names just above Dame on the all-time list consist of Reggie Miller, James Harden, and Ray Allen, among others. But, Lillard just wants everyone to realize that he is truly one of the best around at hitting a three, no matter if it’s from the elbow, corner, or logo.