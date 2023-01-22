Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was on the receiving end of some criticism after deciding to rest all but one of his starters for Friday’s 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins were all sidelined against the Cavs, with Kevon Looney the only starter available. Dubs fans will be glad to know, however, that they have a much cleaner injury report for Saturday night’s clash against the Brooklyn Nets.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson injury status vs. Nets

Curry, Green, Thompson, and Wiggins have all been removed from the official injury list ahead of Saturday’s contest. This only means that the Dubs will be healthy — at least for the most part — when they host a Kevin Durant-less Nets side. Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman are still out, though, while Anthony Lamb has been tagged as questionable to play.

Despite their depleted lineup, the Dubs still managed to scrape out a win over the Cavs, who themselves were missing the services of Donovan Mitchell. Jordan Poole led the way with a game-high 32 points, and he will now be expected to resume his role off the bench come Sunday.

As for the Nets, KD is still without a timetable to return as he rehabs a sprain in his right knee. TJ Warren is probable to play with a right knee contusion. Kyrie Irving and the Nets just snapped their four-game losing streak with a win against the Utah Jazz on Friday, and they will want to keep it going against Stephen Curry and Co. on Sunday.