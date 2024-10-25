The Golden State Warriors opened their 2024-25 season with a huge win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Golden State is preparing for a rematch against Utah on Friday night. However, before the game, the Warriors received concerning injury updates on Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Curry, Green, and De'Anthony Melton are all listed as questionable for Friday's Jazz game, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Curry is dealing with a right hip contusion, Melton is nursing a chest contusion, and Green is recovering from a right knee contusion after he limped out of the Warriors locker room Wednesday night, Slater added.

Hopefully, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Melton will all undergo speedy recoveries. Curry had a strong all-around performance in the Warriors' first matchup against the Jazz. The veteran point guard scored 17 points, dished 11 assists, and grabbed nine rebounds.

If the Warriors' injury woes last longer than expected, they have plenty of depth, given Steve Kerr's commitment to play 12 players.

“We’re gonna do it. I’ve never played 12 before, but we’re gonna do it,” Kerr said on the postgame podium on Wednesday night, per ClutchPoints' Steve Kerr. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy on anybody. But we just have to trust from one night to the next we’re gonna find combinations that really work, and the guys have to understand that some night’s their night, some night’s not, and that’s okay as long as we continue to play together and play hard.”

“Two days ago I was thinking, ‘Well, maybe I’ll just play 10 and I’ll just have to tell two of these guys that they’re gonna sit,'” Kerr added. “I couldn’t justify that because they’ve all played really well in camp.”

It sounds like Kerr and the Warriors have a positive problem on their hands. Surely, Golden State will prevail through the challenges that are thrown at them in 2024-25.