If you’re a Golden State supporter, there was a lot to be upset about during the Warriors-Bucks clash on Tuesday. One particular instance stood above the rest for Stephen Curry.

With the Bucks building an early lead, Curry stopped on a dime for his patented pull-up three-point shot. Unsurprisingly, it went it. That’s despite the fact that he got raked across the face by defender Wes Matthews.

The non-call left Steph Curry heated as he started screaming at the ref to be better at his job.

After the game, Curry was asked about the spicy sequence. He had a telling response that vindicates his frustrations over the blown call.

“Anytime the defender’s asking you ‘are you alright?’ and the ref’s like ‘I didn’t see anything,’ that’s kind of a funny situation to be in,” said Steph Curry.

“I thought it was clear. I was actually surprised it went in. I was more worried about where the foul call was. That’s just a heated moment thing and you let your emotions out.”

It wasn’t the best night for the Warriors, who were overwhelmed by a motivated Bucks side on their home floor. Stephen Curry led the visitors in scoring with a relatively meager 20 points on 6 of 17 shooting. The lone bright spot in the contest was Jonathan Kuminga, who tallied 19 off the bench on just 10 shot attempts.

The loss is Golden State’s third in four games and drops them back to .500. They’ll look to avoid falling deeper as they pay a visit to Indiana to take on the Pacers next.