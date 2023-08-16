Stephen Curry is still in amazement that he's going to be playing alongside Chris Paul on the Golden State Warriors come the 2023-24 season. The two had years of battle together, and amid those intense match-ups, no one really thought they would end up being teammates. But here they are now, set to pair up in a bid to help the Dubs win another championship.

True enough, it's a “full circle” moment for Curry, and so he couldn't help but be appreciative of the opportunity presented to him.

As he finally gets to play alongside CP3, Curry also shared his hope that they will be able to bring the Warriors to the promised land and get it done. For Paul, it will surely be extra special, as the Point God has been searching for so long for the only thing that's missing from his Hall-of-Fame resume: an NBA title.

“It's a beautiful thing about basketball, you can't write these narratives. To go full circle, we've had a lot of battles over the years. He's in Year 18, I'm going into Year 15, it's amazing we have an opportunity to play together, and hopefully win at the highest level. He's super competitive, and so am I,” Curry said of his team-up with Paul, via ESPN.

Stephen Curry, indeed, couldn't have said it any better. Who could forget the time when they faced off against each other in the Western Conference Finals when Chris Paul was with the Houston Rockets? Considering how intense their battle was, who would have imagined they would be teammates at one point of their careers?

While there are questions about Paul's fit with the Warriors because of the differences in playing style, it's clear that Curry is not one bit worries about it. Besides, if there's anyone who knows what CP3 is capable of, it's none other than Steph who experienced his greatness more than just a few times.

Stephen Curry's surreal feeling on Chris Paul trade

For what it's worth, it's not the first time Curry has expressed how glad he is that the Warriors were able to trade for Paul this offseason.

In an interview last July, Curry explained that it's such a “surreal” feeling to be teammates with Paul. Similar to his take about coming “full circle,” Chef Curry looked back at how the veteran playmaker served as some sort of a mentor to him when he was a rookie.

Now that he is no longer a student but rather also a master like Paul, Curry admitted that it's truly “amazing.”

“It's the most surreal thing in the world because he was big brother, and he is big brother in the sense of when I was coming up as a rookie, he showed me the ropes. And you go into battle for playoff position, championships and all that, and there's a lot of history. He's in year 18, I'm in year 15. It's just amazing that we get to do it together now. I'm gonna enjoy the ride,” Curry shared.

Klay Thompson, Dubs feeling lucky

Curry is not the only one happy about the Warriors' acquisition of Paul. His fellow Splash Brother in Klay Thompson said recently that they are really lucky to have him on their side.

DeMarcus Cousins went viral for questioning Golden State's trade for Paul and emphasizing that it doesn't make sense they got a star past his prime, even dealing away a younger player with plenty of upside in Jordan Poole. For Cousins, he doesn't see the playmaker really elevating the Dubs considering his age and Steve Kerr's system.

While Thompson didn't directly respond to that, he did refute all the talks that the Paul trade is bad for the Dubs. In his mind, having a player of Paul's caliber will only be beneficial as the Warriors look to take advantage of the remaining prime years of their core composed of him, Curry and Draymond Green.

“We're lucky. That's one of the greatest players ever. He's Top 75. He's elevated every franchise he ran the point for. And me as a shooter, I'm excited. I just know CP's gonna put it right here [on his hands], on the seams. He's gonna set me up nicely. I'm gonna get a couple extra easy buckets every night. And he's a winner. I've played against him so many times, you see how competitive he is. He'll do anything to win. That's the vibe we want,” Thompson said on the Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

It remains to be seen how Paul's addition will impact the Warriors, but as Curry and Thompson hinted, they are optimistic it will work. Sure enough, Warriors fans are hoping for that as well.